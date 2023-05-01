EA Sports reveal cover stars for F1 23 game

Looking forward to sharing more on Wednesday — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) May 1, 2023

EA Sports’ ambassador Max Verstappen is on the cover of a special champions edition of the game.

"To be on the cover is of course an amazing opportunity and something I’m very proud of," Verstappen said.

The F1 23 release date is not yet confirmed but displaying the new cover is the latest part of EA Sports’ big reveal.

The official trailer will be the next information to drop.

The EA Sports information we have so far reads: "EA SPORTS F1 23, the official videogame of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, is coming soon.

"The award-winning F1 series is the official videogame of the FIA Formula One World Championship, putting players in the driving seat of the greatest racing spectacle on Earth.

"For over a decade, the F1 franchise has evolved and expanded, allowing players to experience the drama, precision, and glory of Formula 1 on PC.

"Whether competing against real-world teams and drivers on official circuits, battling players in thrilling online action or split-screen or making your mark with the driver-manager feature, My Team, the F1 series is your all-access ticket to the pinnacle of motorsport."

When will F1 2023 game be released?

The release date for previous editions in previous years were as follows: