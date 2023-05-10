Three-time world champion Stewart was at the centre of an unforgettable moment of live TV on the grid ahead of Sunday’s race in Miami when he ducked under a rope and was manhandled by security personnel.

Stewart, 83, had been trying to get Roger Federer’s attention so that he could be interviewed by Brundle, who was running short on time during his famous pre-race grid walk.

After sneaking under the rope into the exclusive VIP area, Stewart came face-to-face with security. Unfazed by the intervention, the determined Scot barged his way through and convinced the 20-time Grand Prix slam winner to talk to Brundle.

Brundle reflected on the amusing moment that went viral on social media and thanked Stewart for being a “true mate” on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

“What a legend, 83 years old,” Brundle said. “I happened [to come] across him at the front of that rope.

“It was like trying to get into a dodgy nightclub, wasn't it? The pair of us, we had no chance, we had the wrong dress code or something.

“I find that whole procedure a little bit weird on the grid. There were so many people around, and I particularly wanted to talk to Roger as I got to the front there.

“I just happened to say that to Jackie, and he was like, 'do you want to talk to him then?' And I said ‘Yeah.’ ‘Well, I'll get him, I'll get him.’

“He jumps under the rope, and now there's three people running after him. And I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I've just got Jackie Stewart thrown out of this place.’ We have both been thrown out of better places than that! It was hilarious, really.

“Then I started to panic a little bit, if I'm honest. He's 83, I don't need him over there risking himself just for an interview. He was great. That's a true mate, isn't it, when they go the extra mile for you like that.”

Brundle added: “I was in, what we call, a hard count in our business into throwing to the presentation.

“It's sort of non-negotiable. Now I'm watching security guards, Roger Federer, then George Russell gets involved trying to explain what's going on. And it's Sir Jackie Stewart!

“I see this negotiation going on over there. Literally, my count in my ear just finishes as Federer turns around and walks over, escorted by Sir Jackie, so I think I've got to talk to him now. I think we got away with it somehow.

“But huge amounts of anxiety, that's why I never watched the damn things. And I haven't watched it for 26 years.

“I've seen it on social media, that bit, but I never watch the grid walk back ever. I don't know who that bloke is running around being cheeky and rude, my sort of alter ego!”