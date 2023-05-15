Aston Martin are embroiled in a fight with Ferrari and Mercedes for second in the constructors’ championship in F1 2023.

Aston Martin currently lead that battle with Alonso leading their charge, scoring four podiums in the opening five races.

When speaking during the Miami weekend, Alonso was quick to point out that Ferrari aren’t as consistent as they were during his time with the team.

“Adrian Newey created a car of another level with Red Bull,” he said. “The same thing that Mercedes did during the Hamilton/Bottas years.

“When I was in Ferrari, we were always close to them, and we never made a mistake; we fought for the world championship for three of the four years until the last race, thanks to our consistency.

“Fortunately for us, there is a little more inconsistency in Ferrari now, and we make more points than them.”

It’s been a welcome return to form for Alonso, who prior to 2023, hadn’t finished on the podium in consecutive races in a decade.

“I’ve been always working hard, but I didn’t have probably the team believing in my performance, in my ability to set up the car as well and to move forward,” he added.

“And also I never had a fast car as I have now. So I think that’s the reason.

“I didn’t change anything but Aston Martin changed everything for me.”