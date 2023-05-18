Following discussions with local authorities on Wednesday, this weekend’s race at Imola was called off by F1 because of deadly flooding in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region.

Access to the circuit remains restricted but Crash.net understands that essential personnel were allowed back in on Thursday morning to de-rig the paddock.

This is to aid the packing up and shipping out process, with teams needing to travel to Monaco in time for the next race on May 28.

It is expected that all equipment will arrive on time and there will be no delays in setting up for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Pictures and aerial drone footage revealed that parts of the Imola paddock were left under water on Wednesday.

Some areas of the region received half their annual rainfall in just 36 hours, resulting in 14 rivers breaking their banks and the flooding of 23 towns, including Faenza, where the AlphaTauri F1 team’s factory is located.

Nine people have been killed and about 10,000 people have been evacuated, with rescue operations being carried out by lifeboats and helicopters.