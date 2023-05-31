F1 2023’s most dominant car set for Spain upgrade?

Red Bull have enjoyed a dominant start to the 2023 season, winning all six races so far, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez racking up four one-two finishes.

As a result Verstappen appears well on course to win a third consecutive world title, while Red Bull have already built a huge 129-point advantage over second-placed Aston Martin in the constructors' championship.

But Red Bull are not standing still, with motorsport advisor Marko appearing to confirm that the reigning world champions will bring updates to their RB19 at Barcelona.

"We are going to try something new in Barcelona," Marko told oe24.

Red Bull are currently working under restricted car development time as they observe their punishment for breaching the F1 cost cap.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit’s 12-month reduction in aerodynamic testing time lasts until October 26.

Ferrari are also set to bring upgrades to Spain, including a new rear suspension that was originally scheduled for introduction at the cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

In contrast, both Mercedes and Aston Martin introduced new parts at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, with Mercedes’ long-awaited upgrade package finally debuting.

Mercedes expect this weekend’s race to provide a true test of whether their new sidepod design works as hoped.

"Barcelona is like the best test bench circuit for us,” Lewis Hamilton noted after the Monaco Grand Prix.