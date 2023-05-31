Schumacher to get first taste of Mercedes F1 car in Barcelona

Schumacher, the son of legendary seven-time F1 world champion Michael, will complete a day of Pirelli tyre testing in the W14 next week in Barcelona, according to German publication BILD.

Mercedes are due to take part in the two-day test which is pencilled in for next Tuesday and Wednesday, directly after the Spanish Grand Prix.

BILD reports that George Russell is set to conduct driving duties on Tuesday, with Schumacher taking over on Wednesday.

It will mark the first time that Schumacher will have driven a Mercedes F1 car since he joined the German manufacturer as the team’s reserve driver.

Mick’s father Michael drove for Mercedes between 2010 and 2012 before retiring from F1 for a second and final time. He was subsequently replaced by Lewis Hamilton for the 2013 season.

Schumacher has already spent time in Mercedes’ simulator this year as well attending grands prix in his role.

The 24-year-old is targeting a full-time return to the F1 grid for 2024 after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for this season.