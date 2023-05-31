The four-time world champion, who called time on his illustrious F1 career after the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will swap the track for the ocean after investing in the Germany SailGP team.

Vettel and double Olympic sailing bronze medalist Erik Heil have joined forces with team owner Thomas Riedal, with the 35-year-old German becoming a co-investor in the team.

Heil, who won the Olympic bronze medals at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will drive the cutting edge, hydrofoiling German F50 boat, which is powered by wind.

Vettel is reportedly set to take a hands on, active role in the management and performance of the team.

“I see a lot of potential as SailGP starts its fourth season and for the first time with a German team,” Vettel said.

"Parallels between sailors and Formula 1 have long existed. The boats are fascinating and the speeds on the water are incredibly high.

"The races are exciting and I am happy to be close to them with a motivated group of young sailors. In addition, the series not only uses wind power, but also strives to set new standards in sustainability in sports.”

Vettel made his return to the F1 paddock at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, where he was pictured catching up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.