Lewis Hamilton addresses Angela Cullen: “I miss her”

Physio and personal assistant Cullen surprisingly exited her job alongside the Mercedes F1 driver earlier this season.

Although their respect for each other remained strong, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggested that it was Hamilton’s decision to tweak his support set-up.

Hamilton has now told L’Equipe: "I miss her every day.

“She was a breath of fresh air for me every day.

“She was always a great help during the seven years we worked together. She was and still is a very good friend.

“In fact, we're talking about getting together again and doing something together soon, like parachute jumping, maybe.

"We'll never leave each other. I'm very grateful for everything she's given me."

Cullen was an ever-present by Hamilton’s side throughout his glory years as he amassed F1 championship after championship.

She was also present last season when Hamilton failed to win a single race for the first time in his career.

His hopes are finally looking up, three months after parting ways with Cullen, because the W14’s latest upgrades have brought them closer to the dominant Red Bulls.

Hamilton was runner-up behind Max Verstappen last time out at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.