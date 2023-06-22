After winning two of the opening three races in F1 2023, Perez’s form and hopes of a title challenge have drifted.

Perez now sits 69 points behind teammate Max Verstappen after eight rounds.

The Mexican is narrowly ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in the standings, with Perez failing to make Q3 in the last three races.

Ricciardo is currently Red Bull’s third driver, and according to ESPN, he’d be open to an F1 return with AlphaTauri if a ‘fairytale’ promotion to full-time driver alongside Verstappen wasn’t possible.

Speaking during a NASCAR media conference, Button was asked about Perez’s Red Bull future.

He said: “I don't think he is (in danger) for this year but at the end of the year who knows,”

“Who do you put in there? Obviously they have Daniel Ricciardo there as an ambassador but I don't know if they are willing to put him in that seat.

“I've got to feel for Checo, three races on the bounce he's been below par.

“There's no catching Max now he's gone and the championship is definitely his.”

If Red Bull decided to replace Perez, they have Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries racing for their sister team, AlphaTauri.

De Vries hasn’t shown he’s anywhere near the level of a top team, while Tsunoda has improved significantly, although Franz Tost thinks he will be ready in 2025, not next year.

“Do they take someone from AlphaTauri?,” Button added. “If so who would it be - De Vries or would you put (Yuki) Tsunoda in the A Team?”

Ricciardo is set to drive Red Bull’s dominant RB19 for the first time during a Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone following the British Grand Prix in July.