Marko confirms AlphaTauri name change and casts further doubt over de Vries

Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s sister team, was rebranded as AlphaTauri in 2020, aligning the Faenza outfit with their fashion brand.

The team went on to claim their second victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix under the new guise.

Earlier this year, Marko stressed AlphaTauri was “not for sale” but hinted at a possible name change.

Speaking in an interview with Kleine Zeitung ahead of Red Bull’s home race at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Marko revealed a name change is on the way.

“AlphaTauri will have two new leaders in 2024, Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer. There will be new sponsors and a new name,” Marko said.

“The orientation is clear: follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow. Own designs are the wrong way to go.”

Earlier this week, Marko said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was right to have reservations about the decision for AlphaTauri to sign Nyck de Vries.

And Marko cast further doubt over de Vries’ future by admitting that Red Bull are “not satisfied” with the Dutchman’s performances.

“Basically, Yuki is having a very good season with unfortunate results and penalties, but the performance is right,” he added.

“With Nyck de Vries, however, we are not satisfied, we are looking at that as well.”