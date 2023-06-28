Having favoured a ‘zeropod’ design since the start of a major regulation shake-up in 2022, Mercedes ditched their unique philosophy in favour of a new sidepod design which debuted at last month’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Will McLaren's HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around? Video of Will McLaren&#039;s HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around?

Mercedes have enjoyed a step forward in competitiveness since their drastic change in direction, but Allison insists that the shape of their sidepods is not as important as has been made out.

“Absolutely not,” Allison told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport when asked if the change was behind their upswing in form.

“Everything we changed on the car we could have done with the old sidepods. There is no secret about it. We didn’t sleep on anything.

“The shape of the sidepods, or better the engine cover, has nothing to do with what we did with the underbody or the front axle.

“As little as the geometry of the sidepods explains Red Bull’s success, our old sidepods were not the reason for our problems.

“You will soon no longer be talking about the sidepods. The old shape will then only be a distant memory.”

The vast array of changes has led some to label Mercedes’ upgraded W14 as a ‘B-spec’ car, but Allison does not share that view.

“We are constantly rebuilding the car,” he explained. “I don’t know when it is justified to put a letter of the alphabet behind the type designation.

“[The development step was visibly bigger than normal], but engineers don’t think in those categories. We are just trying to make the car better, within the limits of what is possible.

“Big changes to the monocoque weren’t possible, and it’s unlikely that we’ll change the rear suspension pivot points. They are too much set in stone.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has already confirmed the team are planning further upgrades, the first of which is due to arrive at next week’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.