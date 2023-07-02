Alpine’s Esteban Ocon has received a total 30-second time penalty, with Nyck de Vries picking up 15 seconds.

Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have all received 10-second time penalties, while Yuki Tsunoda has a five-second penalty.

All of the post-race penalties have been added to the elapsed race time, changing the result.

The review came after Aston Martin launched a successful protest against the race result.

A total of 83 lap times were deleted from Sunday’s 71-lap race.

Revised Austrian GP result