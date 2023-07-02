Penalties for eight drivers including Lewis Hamilton after Aston Martin F1 Austrian GP protest

2 Jul 2023
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

Eight drivers including Lewis Hamilton have been hit with further penalties following a review into track limits abuses at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix. 

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon has received a total 30-second time penalty, with Nyck de Vries picking up 15 seconds. 

Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have all received 10-second time penalties, while Yuki Tsunoda has a five-second penalty. 

All of the post-race penalties have been added to the elapsed race time, changing the result. 

The review came after Aston Martin launched a successful protest against the race result. 

A total of 83 lap times were deleted from Sunday’s 71-lap race. 

Revised Austrian GP result 

 

2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing71 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari5.155s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing17.188s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team26.327s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team30.317s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari31.377s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team48.403s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team49.196s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team59.043s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team67.667s
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing79.767s
12Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake1 Lap
13Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1 Lap
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1 Lap
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake1 Lap
16Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1 Lap
17Nyck de Vries NEDScuderia AlphaTauri1 Lap
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1 Lap 
19Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1 Lap
 Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamDNF
   