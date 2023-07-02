Penalties for eight drivers including Lewis Hamilton after Aston Martin F1 Austrian GP protest
Eight drivers including Lewis Hamilton have been hit with further penalties following a review into track limits abuses at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon has received a total 30-second time penalty, with Nyck de Vries picking up 15 seconds.
Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have all received 10-second time penalties, while Yuki Tsunoda has a five-second penalty.
All of the post-race penalties have been added to the elapsed race time, changing the result.
The review came after Aston Martin launched a successful protest against the race result.
A total of 83 lap times were deleted from Sunday’s 71-lap race.
Revised Austrian GP result
|2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|71 Laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5.155s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17.188s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|26.327s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|30.317s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|31.377s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|48.403s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|49.196s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|59.043s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|67.667s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|79.767s
|12
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|1 Lap
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1 Lap
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|1 Lap
|16
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1 Lap
|17
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1 Lap
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1 Lap
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1 Lap
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|DNF