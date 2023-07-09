Shakira attends Silverstone - it’s her third time at F1 this season…

She has been romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton and her discreet appearance at Silverstone will send the rumour mill into overdrive again.

Shakira is becoming a regular member of the F1 paddock pic.twitter.com/wb548dMzxP — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 9, 2023

Sky commentators said she will be “willing on her friend Lewis Hamilton to a podium finish” - which, of course, he achieved.

The megastar singer has now attended the Miami, Spanish and British grands prix.

Neither Shakira nor Hamilton have commented on suggestions that they might be more than friends.

They have been spotted together multiple times this year.

The Mercedes F1 driver collected her from her beachside home in Miami, after the grand prix.

They also went out to dinner with friends in Barcelona, again after Hamilton had raced.