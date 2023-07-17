Verstappen was competing in a three-hour event using GT3 cars at Spa-Francorchamps in an iRacing event.

The incident occurred with under two hours on the clock with Verstappen in a close fight with a number of cars into La Source.

Verstappen was hit by Sven-Ole Haase, forcing the Dutchman to go wide and collect Team Redline teammate Diogo Pinto.

This was the second of three incidents with the first taking place at the final chicane just before, with both cars running off the track.

Both drivers lost out as a result but the incident didn’t stop there.

Full of rage, no doubt, Verstappen cut the Les Combes section before crashing into the back of Haase, taking both cars out into the gravel.

“I’m afraid Verstappen has overreacted horrendously to that”, the commentator said at the time.