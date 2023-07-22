Russell, who was on pole at the Hungaroring 12 months ago, was already sitting in the danger zone as he headed onto his final lap of Q1 but failed to improve on his last lap, leaving him knocked out in a lowly 18th.

The TV cameras picked up an animated Wolff slamming his fist on the table after watching his driver make an early exit from qualifying.

Toto Wolff slams his fist on the table! George Russell is out in Q1 pic.twitter.com/NphiMr7PN5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 22, 2023

Russell’s final lap looked to be hampered by traffic in the final sector, something he complained about over the radio.

"Don't tell me we are out?” the young Briton said. "Guys. Was there any point? We were in all that traffic in Sector 3.”

His teammate Lewis Hamilton was also at risk as Mercedes left it late to complete their final runs, but the seven-time world champion safely progressed to Q2.