Fernando Alonso makes intriguing revelation about feisty Alpine exit

A year ago, after the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, the Formula 1 world was rocked by shock confirmation that Alonso would swap Alpine for Aston Martin.

Replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel appeared, at the time, like an unusual move although it has since been justified by Aston Martin’s quick start to 2023.

“In Alpine, last year, I would have signed,” Alonso has now admitted to AS.

“I was more or less happy, but no offer ever came.

“They were always looking for Oscar Piastri, for things like that, and since no offer came, in the end this one [Aston Martin] came.

“And it was a stroke of luck to my career.”

Piastri was announced last year by Alpine as their driver for 2023 to replace Alonso until he awkwardly denied it - McLaren then won the right to use him after an ugly spat.

Alonso reflected on his prior high-profile moves through the F1 paddock: “With McLaren it was a continuity, Formula 1 was very much dominated by Mercedes repetitively for years. A little bit of Red Bull now, but Red Bull's dominance is shorter.

“In Ferrari there were many changes, when I arrived there were Stefano Domenicali at the helm and Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as president.

“A lot of changes were happening and it was no longer the Ferrari I knew, my team, it was becoming something without the direction that I saw clearly.”

Alonso, who has already taken a three-year hiatus from F1, is now the oldest driver on the grid at 42.

He is tied to Aston Martin for next year, too, but will prefer to only commit himself year-by-year.

Speaking about the new regulations that will come in for 2026, he said: “Next year I will start to be interested a little more. Right now I've thought about it, of course, I've talked about it with the team, of course.

“But we have postponed it to the summer of 2024. If it were now the summer of next year, I would tell you that I am interested in seeing what happens in 2025, we are going to have a new wind tunnel at Aston Martin and there are things that you want, that are attractive, and I feel strong and energetic now.

“I don't weigh down travel or training, I'm looking forward to it.

“In the two weeks since Silverstone I wanted to get in the car and drive. But there are moments, and I've spent them in my career, when you're a little saturated with travel, racing.

“If you have a signed long-term commitment, it still weighs on you. I prefer to enjoy and, if I enjoy, to renew every year.”

A third F1 championship remains Alonso’s goal.

"Of course. If not, I wouldn't race,” he said.

“There are many sacrifices behind a Formula 1 season, many trips, a lot of preparation, and everything is with a goal of being world champion.

“Also, with experience, you know that in Formula 1 you need other things apart from your personal ambition or your desire to achieve things.

“Being at the right time in the right place. I'm in a good place, in a good moment, but I'm not obsessed either.

“Let's start, hopefully, with a win. And then, whether I win the third title or not will depend on things that are out of my reach.”