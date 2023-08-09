Ex-INDYCAR and NASCAR driver Patrick knows a thing or two about wheel-to-wheel racing in same-spec machinery, which has long been the dream of many Formula 1 fans.

Verstappen, although clearly individually brilliant, is cruising towards a third consecutive championship while benefiting from Red Bull’s RB19, the best car in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022 Video of Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022

Patrick was asked by Sky which driver would be superior if they drove the same cars, and she said: “It’s pretty tough for me to not keep thinking about Fernando Alonso.

“He’s 41. He has re-emerged as so competitive, and just doing that over and over again, like his second coming, is just so impressive.

“You can’t exclude Max Verstappen, I think, when you apply all the styles.

“That will be a pretty great duo right there, between Max and Alonso.

“They’re both pretty aggressive too, so that would be fun to watch.

“I’d be really curious to see where Lewis Hamilton fell in that too.

“Obviously he’s had so much success with all of his championships, I think that he might be really, really close right there.

“Especially when you take into a race consideration, the length of it.

“[Hamilton] is just so consistent, he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

“And so he would be snatching the lead when [Alonso and Verstappen] are going at it!”

Hamilton’s seven F1 titles are the joint-record with Michael Schumacher.

Alonso’s two titles came with Renault but his career is often defined by moving at the wrong time to wrong team - he was unable to replicate his success with Ferrari, McLaren or Alpine, for example.

This year he has roared back into contention with Aston Martin, although they have dipped behind Mercedes and McLaren in recent weeks.