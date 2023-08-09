It had been suggested that a special performance-related clause in Perez’s contract would result in the Mexican losing a lot of money.

According to De Telegraaf, the clause states that if Perez falls 125 points or more behind teammate Max Verstappen in the world championship, his salary and bonuses can be reduced.

Verstappen’s victory last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix moved him exactly 125 points clear of Perez heading into the F1 summer break.

But Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko has denied such a clause exists and described the reports as “completely made up out of thin air”.

"I don't know where that's coming from again," Marko told F1 Insider.

"It's completely made up out of thin air. The contracts are precisely regulated. There will be no salary cuts.

"Max is driving in a league of his own. There is therefore no reason to think about measures affecting Perez. He still has a contract with Red Bull for 2024.”

Perez is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2024 but Daniel Ricciardo’s return at sister team AlphaTauri has amplified the pressure on him.

Although Perez’s seat is not believed to be under threat for 2024, Ricciardo has made it clear he is targeting a Red Bull drive for 2025.