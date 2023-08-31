Mercedes announced on Thursday afternoon that Hamilton will remain at the team until the end of the 2025 season, partnering George Russell.

It means Hamilton will race in F1 into his 40s, like fellow world champion Fernando Alonso.

Giving his reaction to the news, Norris said: “It’s great, it’s always been a pleasure to race against him.

“Even this year, we’ve had a few more battles and that’s a cool thing to race against someone who’s one of the best drivers ever in F1 and has created a lot of history, written a lot of history. It's a pleasure for all of us.

“He’s someone who I looked up to when I was a little kid and still get the chance to race against him now. So I’m happy we’ll continue to do so for a couple more years.”

Valtteri Bottas wasn’t surprised his former teammate is sticking around for a couple more years.

“Actually not really,” he added. “He really seems to enjoy racing still.

“He still got the fire still to get back up there so not really surprised.”