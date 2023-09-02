Speaking in an interview with Sky Italy, Hamilton said he is “no more impressed” by Verstappen than other F1 world champions and feels his success has been blown up more than his own purple patch was.

The seven-time world champion also questioned the quality of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammates, claiming that his own - including the likes of Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas - provided him with a much sterner test.

“That’s Lewis’ opinion and he very firmly put it out there!” Brundle told Sky.

“He’s not going to give Max an ounce of oxygen, or anything, to pick him up.

“I’m surprised just how hard he was.

“Of course Lewis has had strong teammates but I wouldn’t write off the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, who Max has had alongside him. They are world-class racing drivers.

“Lewis just doesn’t want to give anything away, does he?”

Fellow Sky pundit Naomi Schiff said: “If you look at Red Bull, and the rate at which they’re changing the driver in the second seat, I think Red Bull almost agree with what Lewis is saying.

“With the exception of Daniel who chose to leave, and Sergio who is under scrutiny. They want him to do more than he’s doing.

“I’ll leave it to Lewis to say what he’s going to say!”

Verstappen has built up a 138-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the standings and could claim a record-breaking 10th successive victory at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Brundle believes what Verstappen is achieving should not be downplayed or overlooked.

“I gave blood, sweat, tears and total commitment in over 150 grands prix and I only ever finished second or third,” he added.

“I never won. So many drivers are like me, who put everything into it.

"To win at the rate Lewis has done, 103 victories, and the rate Max is, and to keep the mental aspect going every week in different tracks and weather conditions, is extraordinary.

“You can’t be anything other than incredibly impressed by what Verstappen is doing.

“How many points has Perez scored in that time?”