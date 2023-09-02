Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were facing a stewards investigation to review whether they failed to adhere to the FIA’s new maximum qualifying lap time.

In a bid to avoid traffic jams during qualifying at Monza, the FIA race director enforced a maximum lap time of 1m41s for the drivers to stick below.

However, shortly after Sainz claimed his first pole position of F1 2023, the FIA announced neither driver will be penalised.

This means Sainz starts on pole at Ferrari's home race ahead of Max Verstappen and teammate Leclerc.