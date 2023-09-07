According to a report in German publication AMuS, the FIA will give their blessing to Andretti for them to join the grid for as early as 2025.

The American outfit have been vocal in their interest in joining F1 since last year, however, it’s been met by a lot of backlash.

F1 and the teams are concerned that an 11th team would “dilute” the sport or cost the existing constructors crucial prize money.

However, due to an EU sports law regarding participation in motorsport events, F1 might find it difficult to find enough reasons to reject Andretti.

The majority of the parties against Andretti from joining F1 are linked to financial reasons rather than the benefit of the sport.

Given Andretti’s rich motorsport history and engine partner General Motors, there’s few grounds for F1 to reject them, particularly as they’ve progressed through the FIA’s stringent process.

Another factor is the dilution fee which currently sits at $200 million.

As part of a new Concorde Agreement, teams are wanting to push that up to $600 million to put off interested parties in signing up.

Andretti’s rebrand

Another hint that Andretti are set to join F1 is their recent rebrand.

They’ve changed their name from Andretti Autosport to Andretti Global - a strong hint they plan to race worldwide, rather than just in the United States.

“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments," said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Global.

“Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners.

“This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started.

“We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global."