Hamilton’s new contract with Mercedes runs until the end of 2025 when he will be 40, giving him two more chances to win an all-time record eighth F1 championship.

That accolade was denied to him at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when race director Michael Masi’s infamous interpretation of the Safety Car rule resulted in Hamilton being overtaken by Max Verstappen, to usher in his own era of dominance.

Kravitz debated Hamilton’s reasons for staying: “The speed is okay, Lewis says - ‘I’ve still got the speed, I’ve still got the motivation’.

“So the only question is ‘do I believe in the team?’

“Hamilton is old enough and rich enough to do exactly what he wants with his life.

“He doesn’t have to stay around and do motor racing. But he loves doing it so much, and he believes in Mercedes so much, that he’s chosen to do that. Yes I’m sure he gets paid for his services! But he’s the GOAT and is looking for that deceptive eighth championship.

“Is this the contract which will get Hamilton his eighth world championship?

“Well, Lewis certainly says that’s what he’s looking for. Actually Lewis also says he’s looking for a ninth championship. Plural! And, he said, he’s also looking at the next contract after this one.

“So maybe this won’t be the last contract he signs even though he’ll be in his 40s when it ends.

“He said that he never thought he’d still be in Formula 1 in his 40s but things change. Indeed, he will be.

“That’s the long and short of it, really, that’s all you need to know…

“Listen, justice for Abu Dhabi 2021. I know a lot of you will be thinking that. It keeps Lewis in the game.

“He’s never going to say. He might think it. Toto Wolff might think it. Mercedes might think it. Lewis fans might think it. Formula 1 fans, who aren’t Lewis fans necessarily but know about the events of Abu Dhabi 2021, might think it.

“But Lewis isn’t saying that he’s still looking for the world championship that was denied to him by the FIA mistake in Abu Dhabi in 2021.”

Since that notorious moment, Verstappen dominated the 2022 season and is now set to rack up a third consecutive F1 championship, and he’s on a record-breaking winning streak of 10 grands prix.

Hamilton has declared his faith in Mercedes that they can wrestle back control of F1 from Red Bull.