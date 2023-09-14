Verstappen fires back at Wolff’s Wikipedia jibe: ‘They had a pretty shit race…’

Speaking after Verstappen racked up his 10th successive win to rewrite F1 history at Monza, Wolff described the Red Bull driver’s achievement as “irrelevant” and simply a statistic “for Wikipedia”.

Red Bull and Verstappen have blown away their rivals this season and remain unbeaten in 14 races heading into this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Asked if he was disappointed by Wolff’s comments, Verstappen took a swipe at Mercedes’ lacklustre performance in Italy, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing a low-key fifth and sixth.

“No I'm not disappointed but I mean they had a pretty shit race, so probably he was pissed off with their performance,” Verstappen said, before adding: “He almost sounds like he's an employee of our team sometimes, you know, but luckily not.”

The Dutchman, who is romping towards a third consecutive world title, continued: “I think it's just important that you focus on your own team. That's what we do as well. That's what we did in the past as well when we were behind them.

“And when they were dominating and I think you should be able to appreciate when a team is doing really well, which I think we've done in the past because it worked also as a kind of inspiration.

“You know, to see someone that dominant was very impressive at the time. And we knew that we just had to work harder trying to be better. And yeah, try to get to that level.

“And now that we are there we are very happy of course that we are there and we are enjoying the moment and honestly that's all I can say about it.”