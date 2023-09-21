The 21-year-old New Zealander has impressed in his three outings as a stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and scored his first F1 points at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

After knocking out Max Verstappen’s superior Red Bull to claim a spot in Q3, Lawson converted his top-10 starting berth into AlphaTauri’s best result of the season with a strong drive to P9.

Lawson’s form has given Red Bull chiefs a difficult dilemma over who should get AlphaTauri’s two seats next year, with Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda also in contention.

“I wouldn’t be happy to go back to being reserve but obviously I know how hard it is to get to Formula 1,” Lawson said.

“And I understand that can be really, really difficult sometimes. So what will happen will happen, but these things I haven’t really thought about too much.

“I’ve just tried to make the most of this [opportunity].”

Lawson said he hasn’t yet had the chance to discuss the future but expects talks to take place after this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix - which is set to be his last appearance before Ricciardo returns to the AlphaTauri cockpit.

"To be honest, there hasn't been a huge amount of time to discuss the future," he explained.

"On what's happened so far, it's been pretty positive, But I guess the message for me has just been to keep my head down now and try and keep delivering until obviously things clear up, until this opportunity I have ends when Daniel comes back.

"So, it's basically just doing a good job but keep doing the same thing.

"Obviously, I want to be in Formula 1. Now I have this chance, I'm trying to do everything I can to show that I can be here.

“But in terms of all those discussions, those will happen after this weekend."