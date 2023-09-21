The Dutchman stands on the verge of being crowned world champion for the third consecutive season after he and Red Bull have crushed the opposition in 2023.

But after winning 14 races in a row, with Verstappen claiming 12 of them - including a record 10 straight victories - Red Bull’s streak came to an end in emphatic fashion at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull were unexpectedly off the pace at the Marina Bay Street Circuit and could only manage fifth and eighth in the race as Carlos Sainz took Ferrari’s first win since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

It marked just the second time in the last 26 grand prix that Red Bull haven’t been victorious.

“Honestly, I have zero interest in that,” Verstappen responded when asked if the result was what F1 needed. “We got beaten in a very clear way.

"I don't think about what is good for F1, I don't think it was necessarily bad, what was happening, we were just better than everyone else.

"If people can't appreciate that, you are not a real fan, but this is how it goes.

"This is why I was super relaxed about it. We didn't perform and other people did a better job than us and deserved to win.

"They shouldn't win because people say it's boring that we are winning.”

Asked how he feels about his record-breaking streak coming to an end, Verstappen replied: “I have no emotion.

“Yeah, we stopped winning for one race. S*** happens! We won 10 in a row before that.

“So, of course I would have liked to win there as well. But I also know that there is always going to be a day where you have done that weekend where then you’re not winning or things go wrong. And yeah, unfortunately, it was that weekend.

“We just move on and try again.”

Red Bull have been tipped for a resurgent response at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.