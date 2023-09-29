Mercedes still committed to developing W14 with ‘upgrades in the pipeline’

Amid ongoing performance problems and another challenging season, Mercedes have already confirmed they will not be “clinging on” to any of their current design concepts with what is expected to be much-changed 2024 car.

But that does not mean that Mercedes are writing off the 2023 campaign. The German manufacturer will continue to develop their inconsistent W14 challenger in their quest to claim second place in the constructors’ championship behind the dominant Red Bull squad.

Mercedes are currently just 20 points ahead of a resurgent Ferrari, who have claimed two pole positions and a victory in the last three races.

Mercedes’ head of strategy Rosie Wait insists it still makes sense for the team to continue their upgrade push for the W14.

“Whilst we will have to use the winter to make more fundamental developments to W15, there are plenty of things we can do with the current car which will both make it faster and aid our learning and understanding to develop next year's car,” Wait explained.

“That's what we've already been doing and will continue to do. So, the new parts we bring to the track do both; hopefully add performance and make the current car go faster, but they are all specifically targeted around areas where we need to further our understanding.

“The things we will learn from testing them this year will directly feed into the development of the W15. We also mustn't lose sight of the fact that we are in a tight battle for P2 with Ferrari and that position in the championship is really important to all of us. So, we have upgrades in the pipeline and will continue to be bringing them to the car.”

Lewis Hamilton remains in the hunt for runner-up spot in the drivers’ championship, with the seven-time world champion only 33 points behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.