Russell has three DNFs to his name in F1 2023, while Lewis Hamilton has scored points in every race.

Two of Russell’s three non-finishes were unforced errors - crashing in Canada and Singapore respectively.

As a result, Russell sits 75 points behind his teammate in the championship standings, level on points with McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Only 20 points separate Mercedes and Ferrari in the race for second heading into the final six rounds of the season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Russell hinted that he was to blame for Mercedes not having a firmer grip on second behind Red Bull.

“It’ll be close towards the end of the season,” he said. “There have been missed opportunities on my side this season. We should’ve had it sewn up already.

“But I’m confident we can secure that while still on the journey, putting huge emphasis on next year’s car. P2 is very important but making sure we hit the ground running next season is more important.”

The high-speed nature of the Losail International Circuit is expected to suit McLaren, while Mercedes and Ferrari’s competitiveness is still unclear.

“The sprint race mixes things up but McLaren will be quick here, Max is as always week-in week-out,” he added.

“Our challenge, our fight, is with Ferrari. P2 is our goal, that’s what we’re chasing.”