The Aston Martin driver was dumped out in Q1 after only managing the 17th-fastest time, while his teammate Fernando Alonso ended up third in the timesheets.

Following his fourth successive Q1 elimination, Stroll was visibly unhappy and seemed to take his frustration out on a member of his team.

Stroll was seen in conversation with one of his trainers before the Canadian appeared to push him as they exited the back of the garage.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft speculated that Stroll had punched a wall in his frustration.

The incident was captured by TV cameras but it was not totally clear how it unfolded, with the aftermath being obscured by the garage dividers.