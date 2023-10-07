Verstappen secured his three consecutive F1 world title after finishing second in the sprint race, while Perez failed to finish after contact with Esteban Ocon.

Perez is now 184 points behind his teammate, failing to finish ahead of Verstappen on track since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican did win two of the opening four races, and looked like he could mount a potential title charge, but it soon fell away.

Speaking after the sprint in Qatar, Perez explained that a “more consistent” car throughout 2024 will be “the key” to having a stronger campaign.

“We are learning a lot as a team on which direction we’re going to take with the car” he said.

“I think just having a more consistent base throughout the season and having a car that doesn’t change as much through the year will definitely be beneficial to be able to be more consistent with the car and that will be the key as that’s what happened in the first few races.

“As we start to develop the car it felt that the car went away with me and I had to start chasing all the balance and having to make some compromises here and there. Those details are internally within the team and it’s something we’re all aware of. Hopefully next year, like I say. It can be a different story.”

Perez’s sprint race ended after a three-wide moment with Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg.

Reflecting on that incident, he said: “What a shame. I was just in the wrong place with these two guys and I ended up taking a lot of damage on my car. Very frustrating afternoon because I think we had the pace to go all the way to good points today.”

“I think we will all like to be in Max’s position today but there can only be one winner. He has driven a lot better than anyone else this season and he deserves all the success. I am happy for him. He worked really hard for it together with all of the team so well done to him.”