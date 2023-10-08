The Spaniard was due to start 12th after a difficult qualifying but has been ruled out of the race before it even got underway after Ferrari found a leak on his car.

Ferrari’s mechanics worked frantically to fix the fuel system issue but the problem could not be resolved, resulting in Sainz’s first DNF of the season.

Sainz’s absence is bad news for Ferrari in their battle with Mercedes for second place in the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes currently hold the upper hand but are just 26 points ahead with six races remaining.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start from second and third on the grid, while the sole Ferrari of Charles Leclerc goes from fifth.