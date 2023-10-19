The Aston Martin driver cut a frustrated figure at the Qatar Grand Prix and saw his actions called into question in the wake of his fourth consecutive Q1 exit.

Stroll threw his steering wheel, pushed his personal trainer, and appeared not to observe weighing protocols before giving an awkward interview in a stroppy outburst.

The Canadian's conduct was condemned by many F1 observers and he was later issued with a written warning by the FIA following a post-race investigation.

Stroll attempted to downplay the tense exchange with his trainer Henry Howe in Qatar, insisting they were “cool” with each other.

But Stroll was in no mood to talk about that incident, or his love for the sport, when facing the media ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

When asked if he had patched things up with his trainer and whether he still enjoys being in F1 in a double-barrelled question, Stroll bluntly replied: “Yes and yes.”

As well as shirking the chance to put the shoving incident to bed, Stroll also squandered the perfect opportunity to express his feelings about F1.

It has been a difficult season for Stroll, who has struggled to match the form of new Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso, and found himself at the centre of paddock gossip.

There have been suggestions that the 24-year-old is considering his future as an F1 driver, though he previously laughed off a short-lived rumour that he might pursue a career in tennis.

Aston Martin have also attempted to dispel talk about Stroll quitting, insisting he will still race for the team in 2024.

But to observers watching Thursday’s FIA press conference, Stroll’s body language did little to suggest he is currently having a good time.

It is no secret that speaking to the world’s media is far from F1 drivers’ favourite part of the weekend, but Stroll barely managed a smile as he slouched, appearing disinterested, throughout the entire half-hour press conference.

A more considered response may have helped change that perception.