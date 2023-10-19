FIA’s new €1 million fine ridiculed: “Some drivers make less than that”

Ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, the FIA approved an increase from the current limit of €250,000 following a change to its International Sporting Code (ISC) in a statement after a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

“The ISC had previously determined that the maximum fine amount that the stewards can impose is €250,000,” it said.

“This amount has not been reviewed nor amended for at least the last 12 years and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport.”

Drivers are typically fined in the thousands when speeding in the pit lane.

At the Qatar Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was fined €50,000, with €25,000 suspended, for crossing a live track following his crash with George Russell.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen described the hefty sum as “ridiculous”

“I don’t know what offence is 1 million,” he said. “It sounds ridiculous. Charles can give his watch! But I’d disappear, never to be seen again!”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc made the point that some drivers on the grid make less than that in terms of their salary.

“It’s a huge amount of money,” he added. “I have no idea what deserves a €1m penalty. Some drivers make less than that. It’s a lot of money.”

Hamilton has called for the fines to go towards a “cause” or charity.

“I’m not sure what it’s referring to,” he replied. “We do need to, when it comes to things like this, think about what message it sends to those watching. If they are fined €1m, let’s make sure that 100% of that goes to a cause.

“There’s a lot of money in this industry. We need better accessibility, more diversity, there are so many causes around the world. That’s the only way they’ll get €1m from me.”