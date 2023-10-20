The Qatar Grand Prix was dominated by drivers’ descriptions of the hot conditions - Logan Sargeant retired unwell, Esteban Ocon vomited in his helmet, Lance Stroll claimed he was passing out.

Hamilton’s race ended on the first lap after contact with George Russell but he entered the debate to insist that F1 stays true to its roots.

"I'm going to be controversial as always," Hamilton said at the F1 United States Grand Prix this weekend in Texas.

"Obviously I didn't do the race. So I didn't get to feel the pain that the drivers felt. But I have obviously been here a long time.

"Malaysia was much hotter than that race, and I know what it's like to lose four or more kilos in the race, and barely being able to stand afterwards.

"My feeling towards it is: this is an extreme sport.

“You don't have marathon runners who are passing out after the marathon, saying: ‘You have got to make it shorter’.

"This is an extreme sport and we are paid very highly for what we do.

“From my perspective, when I've not been feeling great at the end of the race, I've just got to train harder. That's how it's been for me.

"I don't personally want them to shorten the races and make it easier for us. I want it to be extreme.

"I want to feel the difference, I want to feel pain in my body.

“I want to be able to, hopefully with that extra bit of training that you put in or that extra bit of dedication that you have had, helps you get that extra lap and win that race. That's what this is about.”

"We have got to be careful how we move with changes. We have got track limits and all these big runoff areas. Back in Ayrton Senna’s days, you go over the kerb, it's grass and you pay the penalty. It's like: 'Let's not get too soft!'

"Of course, if I was in the race, I would have struggled to get out afterwards also. But, I love that.

“That makes it closer to what it was back in the day, where Nigel Mansell was passing out after a race - this is extreme and we are supposed to be elite athletes and to be elite, you need to be pushing to the limit."