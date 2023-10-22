‘Take Max Verstappen out, and Red Bull are the fourth-best team…’

That’s the view of Jenson Button at the F1 United States Grand Prix for Sky Sports.

Perez is embroiled in a constant talking point about his future with Red Bull, even though he and Christian Horner have claimed that his 2024 contract will be honoured.

“If you take Max out of the equation, Red Bull are the fourth-best team,” Button said.

“That’s the way you’ve got to look at it.

“Max is making the difference and there is such a big difference between them.”

Martin Brundle added: “Red Bull can’t afford to take a passenger into next year because other teams are coming at them.

“They want the same as Sergio, for him to get back his form.

“If he doesn’t in these next five races? Red Bull have a decision to take.

“If he can’t get his form back? His mojo? What would you do, as a Premier League manager or a F1 team boss? Just say ‘oh it’ll be alright…’”

Jamie Chadwick said: “There is a big thing in confidence. Lando and Oscar, it’s quite rare to see two teammates so close.

“Normally you’ve got one confident, one not so confident. Max is at his peak, pushing boundaries. Checo is not.”

Perez qualified only in ninth for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix despite driving the much-feted RB19.

Daniel Ricciardo’s latest comeback, this time from injury, for Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri is an extra layer of pressure on the much-coveted seat that Perez currently has.