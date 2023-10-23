Verstappen was greeted with a chorus of boos when receiving his trophy for winning the United States Grand Prix.

The booing was mixed in with chants of “Checo, Checo!’”.

Perez tends to have a lot of support in Austin given the close proximity to his home country.

“We are in contact with a lot of Mexicans,” Marko told Sky Germany. “The majority are very friendly and fair, but there are always some, let's say enthusiastic people, who don't maintain the fair sporting standard.

“But we have no concerns and are happy to go to Mexico.”

The boos towards Verstappen were likely more directed at Red Bull and their treatment of Perez.

Perez’s future with the team is up in the air with numerous reports suggesting that he will be replaced if he doesn’t beat Lewis Hamilton to P2 in the championship.

Marko - who is Red Bull’s advisor - also received criticism after some controversial comments about Perez, where he made reference to his nationality.