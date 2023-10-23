The Williams driver finished 12th on the road at his home race in Austin but after Hamilton and Leclerc’s cars were excluded for failing a post-race plank wear inspection, Sargeant was promoted two positions to 10th.

Sargeant, who is battling to save his F1 future and earn a second season at Williams, was understandably delighted.

“It’s amazing to score my first point in F1 on home turf after the challenging weekend I’ve had,” he said. “I’m so proud of this team and myself for the hard work and progress we’ve been making this season.”

Sargeant jumped ahead of Kevin Magnussen and Daniel Ricciardo by pitting earlier than them and completed his rise to 12th with what turned out to be a points-claiming overtake on Nico Hulkenberg with five laps to go.

The 22-year-old Florida native subsequently ended a 30-year wait for an American driver to score points in F1.

The last to do so was Michael Andretti, who finished third in the 1993 Italian Grand Prix.

Sargeant’s breakthrough result leaves Ricciardo as the only active driver yet to score a point this season.