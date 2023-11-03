Verstappen claimed pole position ahead of Leclerc as the pair crucially got in strong laps before the weather dramatically changed, with heavy rain bringing Q3 to an early end.

Dark clouds ominously lingered above the Interlagos circuit as the field headed out for the start of Q3, and both Verstappen and Leclerc reported how the change in wind conditions drastically impacted the behaviour of their cars.

"We didn’t know when it would hit in qualifying, we thought it would hit. This is of course insane weather,” Verstappen said.

"Charles and I were just discussing, our laps felt terrible, but I don’t know, I think the wind started to change and started to be very strong and we lost a lot of lap time because of it. It was all quite hectic in the last lap.

"It seems that it’s all very close. You could see that already in qualifying. I expect the same also in the race. Around here there’s also quite a lot of deg from the tyres. So it’s all about that management.

"Last year we didn’t get that right but I think we are a bit better this year.”

Verstappen added: “I’ve never experienced something like that, to have such a big influence on car balance.”

Leclerc agreed with Verstappen’s assessment, explaining: "In my whole career I have never experienced something like that.

“From Turn 4 onwards there was no rain. But the car was extremely difficult to drive, no grip.

"I was thinking about coming in at the end of the lap but I finished it and it was P2. So a really good surprise. A very weird one for everyone at the track.”

Lance Stroll, who brilliantly claimed third on the grid ahead of Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso, said he felt like “crap” in his car due to the conditions.