Mercedes endured their worst race of the season as Lewis Hamilton finished eighth, while George Russell was forced to retire due to an engine-related issue.

Mercedes were slow all weekend, struggling with high tyre degradation and a lack of rear grip.

Hamilton was even overtaken by the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, highlighting how tough it was for the team at Interlagos.

Writing in his post-race F1 column, Brundle gave his thoughts on the race, particularly Mercedes’ struggles.

“It wasn't a classic race by any means, both Mercedes' of Hamilton and Russell continuing their poor race pace of Saturday, but for three times as long and it was painful to watch,” he wrote.

“They eventually retired Russell, and Hamilton grabbed a few points in eighth place.”

Brundle was impressed by Sergio Perez as he showed signs of ‘rejuvenation’ with some daring overtakes.

“Sergio Perez had already shown his rejuvenated talents on a number of occasions with some deft out-braking manoeuvres while recovering from a poor-ish grid slot, and then homed in on Fernando Alonso for the final podium spot. I thoroughly enjoyed watching this battle of high-speed tactics,” he added.

“Alonso was using and placing his car well to frustrate Perez behind him, in what looked like a much faster car. Their tyre lives were identical and it was a straight fight to the flag.

“The racing would be hard, the defensive moves dramatic and bordering on late, but always leaving racing room, for which they would both applaud each other post-race.”