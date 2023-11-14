Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have won 19 of the 20 grands prix between them during a dominant 2023 campaign, with Red Bull’s RB19 challenger proving to be the class of the field by some margin.

Red Bull confirmed they had already switched their development focus to 2024 in July due to their cost cap penalty which reduced their aerodynamic testing allowance.

But the runaway double F1 champions do not plan to roll over their current car design into next year, with the likes of McLaren and Mercedes emerging as more of a threat in recent races.

"It would be wrong of us to just leave it alone because our opposition is getting a bit closer," Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan said.

"But the rules are quite tight compared to what we've had in previous years and with previous generations of car, where we could do a little bit more and move things around.

"It perhaps wouldn't surprise you if I said it [the 2024 car] will be an evolution of the current car, as it will be a bit foolish to throw this concept away.

"But equally, we've got to make some progress. We've got to find some lap time. The opposition is on us and if they do a step, then we'd better have a bigger step.

"But it [the RB20] carries over a lot of the lessons and benefits of the current car, and then from Bahrain next year, we'll see whether we've done a good enough job."