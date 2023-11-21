‘Perez not safe as long as Ricciardo’s sitting in an AlphaTauri’ claim made

That is the view of F1 presenter Will Buxton, who believes Red Bull have "come to the realisation that the only driver who can replace Daniel, is Daniel”.

Perez has seen his position at Red Bull come under intense scrutiny during the second half of the 2023 season after failing to match the incredible performances of teammate Max Verstappen.

Despite this, Red Bull have repeatedly insisted the Mexican will be retained for 2024, as per his contract.

But Buxton has suggested that Ricciardo was drafted back into F1 with AlphaTauri solely to “put pressure” on Perez, and will earn a dream return to the senior team if he can get back to his form of old.

“For as long as Daniel’s sitting in that AlphaTauri, he [Sergio Perez] is not going to be safe,” Buxton told The Fast And The Curious podcast.

“Because the only reason Daniel’s there is to put pressure on him. And I think Red Bull has probably come to the realisation that the only driver who can replace Daniel, is Daniel.

“If Daniel gets back to Daniel’s form of old, then they’ll stick him in the car next to Max because they were the best driver lineup that they’ve had in terms of a two driver team, I think ever. And Daniel played really nicely with Max, and Max looked up to and respected Daniel.

“I don’t think it’d be quite the same now because Max has elevated himself to a level that’s beyond almost any driver and Formula 1.

“If Checo can’t maintain a consistent performance, and that consistent performance has to be consistent P2s because that is the best car in the field.

“The minimum expectation of that car is P2 and if you’re not getting P2, then what are you doing? You know, why are you there? And they will ask themselves those questions.”

Perez’s cause has been helped in recent weeks after he wrapped up second place in the drivers’ championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton, handing Red Bull their first-ever 1-2 finish in the standings.

Perez officially secured the position at last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite missing out on a P2 finish behind Verstappen on the last lap when he was brilliantly overtaken by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.