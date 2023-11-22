Since losing his F1 drive at the end of 2022, Schumacher has been Mercedes’ reserve and test driver, often driving in the team’s simulator during race weekends to improve the setup of the car.

Schumacher hoped to return to the F1 grid in 2024, potentially with Williams, but it looks like they will stick with Logan Sargeant.

The German will race for Alpine in the Hypercar category in WEC - the pinnacle of endurance racing.

Schumacher tested for the French outfit earlier this year, impressing team boss Bruno Famin.

Schumacher will be joined by Nicolas Lapierre, Ferdinand Habsburg, Paul-Loup Chatin, Mathieu Vaxivere, and Charles Milesi at the team.

It’s likely he will remain Mercedes reserve driver in 2024 alongside his WEC commitments.