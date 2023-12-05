Three-time world champion Verstappen, who is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, has previously spoken about his desire to give other motorsport series a go, including the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Verstappen has now let slip that two-time world champion Alonso has sounded him out about potentially teaming up to tackle the world-famous 24 hour race together at some point.

“Le Mans I definitely would like to do,” the Red Bull driver said at the annual Honda Thanks Day celebration event at Motegi.

“I’ve been there already, when my Dad used to race in Le Mans. The atmosphere is amazing, so many people. Driving through the night, sunrise, I think it’s really cool.

"I've been speaking to Fernando about it. He said he would only want to do it with me again. So, I was like 'wow, that would be really cool!’

“The only thing is that, for Le Mans, there is not like a minimum weight for the driver. I’m quite a heavy driver, so I’d need to find light team mates to compensate.

“But Fernando is quite light, so it would be quite good. But we’d need to find another one, so I need to have a look.”

When asked by fans if he would consider racing in the IndyCar series, Verstappen replied: “I like to watch it. I have a lot of respect for what they do, but I don’t think I’d be participating.”

Verstappen, who was joined at the event by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, AlphaTauri pair Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, two-times Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, admitted he would like to try out other forms of motorsport machinery.

“For sure I would like to try a MotoGP bike. I enjoy SuperGT. I got to try one last year, which was very nice,” he said.

“The Super Formula cars, they’re very nice. It’s the fastest car below Formula 1, they look great.”