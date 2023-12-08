Each year, the FIA hosts an end of year event to celebrate their various world championships, including F1.

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Christian Horner and Hamilton are all required to attend as they finished in the top three in the drivers’ championship, while Red Bull won the constructors’ title.

Since 2019, the event has taken place in Europe - Paris, Geneva and Bologna all chosen by the FIA.

This year, Baku is the host city for the first time - and that choice was questioned by the seven-time world champion.

He told the media ahead of the prize gala in Baku: “I don’t feel a particular way. Whilst I really like Baku, it’s really a beautiful place, questions in my mind of whether the FIA is really actually thinking about sustainability because so many people flew out here and the FIA is in Paris and it just would have been easier to stay there.

“But it’s a beautiful arena, it’s a night we all get to come together and celebrate all the achievements of the great people working in the sport, all the amazing drivers that I wouldn’t get to see during the year.”