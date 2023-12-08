The FIA have been at the centre of controversy after they launched an investigation following unsubstantiated claims that Toto and Susie's relationship potentially resulted in a conflict of interest.

On Thursday, F1’s governing body announced their investigation had come to an end after all 10 teams rejected claims that they had made an official complaint about the Wolffs.

Earlier today, Mercedes revealed they are considering legal action as a result.

Speaking at the FIA’s prize-giving gala event in Baku, Hamilton gave his view on the last week's events.

“It's been a challenging week. Disappointing to see the governing body of our sport has sought to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we’ve ever had in our sport in Susie Wolff without questioning and without any evidence, just saying sorry at the end” he said. “It’s unacceptable.

“We've got a lot of great people in the sport that are doing amazing work. There is a constant fight to really improve diversity and inclusion within the industry. But It seems there are certain individuals in the leadership within the FIA that, every time we try to make a step forward, they try to pull us back, and that has to change. This is a global sport and we have such an opportunity and responsibility to be leaders of change.

"As we are travelling to all those countries around the world we have a responsibility to make sure we're pushing in the right direction. I do want to acknowledge that there are people doing great work. We need to make some changes to ensure we're all pushing in the right direction."