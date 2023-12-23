Vowles joined Williams as F1 team boss for the 2023 season, replacing Jost Capito.

Under his leadership, Vowles - who is the youngest F1 team principal on the grid - guided Williams to their best constructors’ finish since 2017, securing seventh.

Vowles spent the majority of his years with Mercedes (formerly BAR, Honda and Brawn GP), based at Brackley.

During his time in F1, Vowles worked under some impressive names such as Brawn, Wolff and Dave Richards.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 review show, Vowles shared what he had learned from the aforementioned trio.

“All of them in their own unique ways,” he said. “All three of them are very unique in their management, in their leadership styles.

“There’s much I could learn from all three during the years. With Toto, incredible business knowledge, and a really strong leader. He knows how to get the most out of everyone.

“With Ross, really good at getting the right people in the room to talk about the right subject areas, grew up within the sport from a different level all of the way up to the top.

“With Dave Richards, a different background but really strong leader. I always remember talks he would give, everybody would walk away completely aligned with it.

“A tremendous amount of who I am today I have to thank those three individuals.”