Hamilton has gone two seasons without a victory amid Mercedes’ competitive struggles and has been forced to watch Max Verstappen dominate the last two campaigns since being denied a record eighth title at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen won 19 of last year’s 22 rounds as he romped to a third consecutive world championship in record-breaking fashion, and Button cannot see past the Verstappen-Red Bull pairing in 2024.

“Red Bull are going to be at the front again next year,” the 2009 world champion told AFP.

"They had a strong car this year and they've been able to work on next year's car. The thing is, if you just look at the results of the race, you go, 'Oh Max Verstappen won again'. But when you actually watch the races, there have been some amazing races this year.

"Max hasn't had it all his own way. He's come out on top in the end but there have been some great fights this season. I have enjoyed the year. Would I like more people winning? Yes of course. But it's just not happened.”

While Button admits "it's not going to be easy to beat Max”, he insists former McLaren teammate Hamilton just needs “the right car” to return to the front of the grid.

"Lewis wouldn't race if he didn't think he wasn't good enough. Lewis is definitely good enough to win races and to win a championship - with the right car,” Button added.

"Coming up against Max is difficult but if Lewis is in a car that suits him and Max is in a car that suits him... I look forward to that fight. Hopefully we will see it before Lewis retires, he's definitely got the ability to do that."