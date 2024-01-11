Haas made a shock announcement on Wednesday evening that Steiner - who had been their team principal since their first race in F1 back in 2016 - would be replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

It marks a new era for Haas, who finished bottom of the constructors’ championship in F1 2023.

Steiner was well-liked, particularly due to his prominent role in the Netflix documentary ‘Drive to Survive’, combined with his outspoken, combative nature.

However, in raw performance terms, Haas’ results have slipped in recent years.

After finishing a remarkable fifth in 2018, they haven’t finished higher than eighth in the subsequent five seasons.

Their reliance on Ferrari, combined with their lack of investment, has meant they have slipped behind some of their midfield rivals.

Brundle gave his assessment of the news on social media, making reference to the team’s press release.

“Always significant when the departing person is not quoted in the press release, tells you there’s friction, suspect we’ll hear more about this,” Brundle said.

“The team hasn’t progressed in recent seasons, but hard to know exactly why without being on the inside. Good luck Guenther. And Haas.”