Perez finished a distant second-place in F1 2023, a whopping 290 points behind his teammate.

The Mexican did start the year strongly though, winning two of the opening four races.

However, after a damaging defeat in Miami, Perez’s form nosedived as he failed to make it into Q3 at five consecutive races.

After a disastrous Qatar Grand Prix, Perez enjoyed a better end to the year, holding off Lewis Hamilton to finish runner-up.

“That’s the main target for me because I’ve already finished second,” Perez said.

“My main interest is to do one better. I’m aware of the challenge that it is, we’ve got to really take this winter time to try to start the season on a high and be able to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season.”

While Perez is keen to focus on his own approach, he admitted that there’s been things he has learned from Verstappen.

“Definitely there are things you learn from [Verstappen],” Perez added.

“Obviously I have the best reference out there because he was the one who was so competitive, so I think there’s no harm in looking at what he’s doing, how he’s doing it, try to learn and improve.

“[You can] see what works for you, what he’s doing differently to you. I’ve always had a very open approach and I think it’s something that works well.”