Max Verstappen’s ex-trainer confesses to not knowing who the F1 world champion was

Max Verstappen’s departing personal trainer has admitted he didn’t know who the F1 world champion was before they started working together.

Bradley Scanes joined Verstappen’s team as the Dutchman’s personal trainer ahead of the 2020 season and worked alongside him for four seasons.

Scanes was a key member of Verstappen’s entourage during his charge to three consecutive world championships between 2021 and 2023, but left at the end of last season.

“Before I started working with Max, I didn't really know anything about motorsport and Formula 1. I didn't even know who Max Verstappen was,” Scanes told The Red Flags podcast.

"I googled a lot to read myself in, to keep track of everything. I knew Hamilton was successful, but that was about all. The first F1 race I watched was in the Red Bull garage with the mechanics.

"In December 2019, I met Max and in the second week of January, I started working with him. In the meantime, all of December, I watched and read everything loose and loose about F1. Everything I could think of.”

Scanes went on to reveal the secrets to forming a strong and successful relationship with Verstappen.

“Being easygoing, being honest and direct, being trustworthy, being loyal,” Scanes explained.

"That defines the Verstappens and the group around them. Everyone says the Dutch are very direct, but in top sports, you have to be open, you have to be honest with each other there. So I was already used to that.”

Verstappen has poached Carlos Sainz’s personal trainer Rupert Manwaring to replace the departing Scanes.

The 26-year-old will start his bid for a fourth world championship at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.